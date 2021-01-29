Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Lindsey Bakke, left, from Parker, Colo., and Ory, a military working dog (MWD), pose for a photo with Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony on base, Jan. 29, 2021. Bakke received the award for her distinguished service as a MWD Patrol Explosive Detector Dog handler. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

