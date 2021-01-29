CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 1st Class David Shaw, left, from D’Iberville, Miss., receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, during an awards ceremony on base, Jan. 29, 2021. Shaw received the award for his outstanding service as the Facilities Management Specialist and Site Safety Manager. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6502121 VIRIN: 210129-N-KX518-2069 Resolution: 6244x4995 Size: 2.37 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: D'IBERVILLE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.