Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Gregori Bianchini, left, from Coronado, Calif., poses for a photo with Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an awards ceremony on base, Jan. 29, 2021. Bianchini received the award for his outstanding service as the CLDJ Port Operations Leading Chief Petty Officer. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

