    Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 22]

    Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Sens 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Chief Master-at-Arms Mark Walker, left, from Bellingham, Wash., receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during an awards ceremony on base, Jan. 29, 2021. Walker received the award for his outstanding service as the CLDJ Security Department Investigator. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 02:30
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: BELLINGHAM, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    Navy
    Sailors

