Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Arva Wilburn, left, from Miami, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during an awards ceremony on base, Jan. 29, 2021. Wilburn received the award for his distinguished service as CLDJ law enforcement personnel. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

