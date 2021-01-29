CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 1st Class Heidi Perry, left, from Fort Myers, Fla., receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during an awards ceremony on base, Jan. 29, 2021. Perry received the award for her distinguished service as the CLDJ Pay and Personnel Leading Petty Officer. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6502125
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-KX518-2119
|Resolution:
|6606x5285
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT