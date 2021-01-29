CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 1st Class Deshawn Williams, left, from Danville, Va., receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during an awards ceremony on base, Jan. 29, 2021. Williams received the award for his distinguished service as CLDJ's Disbursing Clerk. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6502126 VIRIN: 210129-N-KX518-2133 Resolution: 6223x4978 Size: 2.83 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: DANVILLE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.