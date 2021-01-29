Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 1st Class Chance Warren, left, from Fort Worth, Texas, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during an awards ceremony on base, Jan. 29, 2021. Warren received the award for his outstanding service as the CLDJ Assistant Installation Training Officer. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

