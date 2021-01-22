Leaders from the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), tour the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (USS HWW), Jan. 22, 2021, at Port de Djibouti, Djibouti. Just like the senior leaders, the USS HWW also works alongside mission partners in support of maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

