U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Ms. Andrea Tomaszewicz, acting ambassador, U.S. embassy in Djibouti, and U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), learn about the history of the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (USS HWW), Jan. 22, 2021, at Port de Djibouti, Djibouti. The senior leaders learned about the history of the USS HWW as well as the service member it was named after. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

