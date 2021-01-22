U.S. Navy Capt. David Gray, commanding officer, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (USS HWW), begins the tour of the ship, Jan. 22, 2021, at Port de Djibouti, Djibouti. Senior leaders from Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, were given the opportunity to learn about capabilities and day-to-day operations during the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

