    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams in Djibouti [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Jeremy Byrd, command senior enlisted leader, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, talks with U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Alex Hebert, command senior enlisted leader, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Jan. 22, 2021, at Port de Djibouti, Djibouti. The USS HWW recently began its first deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 00:18
    Photo ID: 6496187
    VIRIN: 210122-F-HE813-1104
    Resolution: 3607x2886
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams in Djibouti [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Hershel Woody Williams
    USS HWW

