U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Jeremy Byrd, command senior enlisted leader, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, talks with U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Alex Hebert, command senior enlisted leader, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Jan. 22, 2021, at Port de Djibouti, Djibouti. The USS HWW recently began its first deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

