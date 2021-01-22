U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CJDJ), talks with Ms. Andrea Tomaszewicz, acting ambassador, U.S embassy in Djibouti, during a tour of the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams” (USS HWW), Jan. 22, 2021, at Port de Djibouti, Djibouti. Senior leaders from Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, were given the opportunity to learn about capabilities and day-to-day operations during the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 00:18
|Photo ID:
|6496186
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-HE813-1096
|Resolution:
|4948x4004
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
