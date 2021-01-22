Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams in Djibouti [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CJDJ), talks with Ms. Andrea Tomaszewicz, acting ambassador, U.S embassy in Djibouti, during a tour of the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams” (USS HWW), Jan. 22, 2021, at Port de Djibouti, Djibouti. Senior leaders from Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, were given the opportunity to learn about capabilities and day-to-day operations during the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 00:18
    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams in Djibouti [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Hershel Woody Williams
    USS HWW

