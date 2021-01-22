Leaders from the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), tour the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (USS HWW), Jan. 22, 2021, at Port de Djibouti, Djibouti. The USS HWW conducts U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) missions and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

