The USS Hershel “Woody” Williams conducts a port visit, Jan. 22, 2021, at Port de Djibouti, Djibouti. The USS HWW supports maritime missions in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 00:18
|Photo ID:
|6496184
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-HE813-1006
|Resolution:
|3279x1975
|Size:
|581.8 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams in Djibouti [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
