    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams in Djibouti [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), receives a plaque from the leadership team on the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (USS HWW), Jan. 22, 2021, at Port de Djibouti, Djibouti. Flora along with other senior leaders learned about the history of the USS HWW as well as the service member it was named after. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 00:18
    Photo ID: 6496190
    VIRIN: 210122-F-HE813-1174
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams in Djibouti [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Hershel Woody Williams
    USS HWW

