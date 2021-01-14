Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210114-N-IO312-1313 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2021) An MV-22B Osprey assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit launches from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Ops
    America
    31st MEU
    Marines
    F-35B
    LHA 6

