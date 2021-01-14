210114-N-IO312-1042 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joshua Ott, from Houston, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts flight operations with an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

