USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

210116-N-FA868-1129 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 16, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class John Durkee, from Birmingham, Ala., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), unloads a Mark 53 chaff launcher. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

