USS America (LHA 6) Sailor performs maintenance.

OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Lance Boruszewski, from Saginaw, Mich., assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, performs maintenance on a MH-60S Sea Hawk on the flight deck aboard USS America (LHA 6). America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

