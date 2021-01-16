Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors perform maintenance [Image 8 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors perform maintenance

    JAPAN

    01.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 16, 2021) Airman Joshua Dick(left), from Wichita, Kansas, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jared Shirley, from Jonesborough, Ark., perform maintenance on a Mark 38 gun aboard USS America (LHA 6). America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

