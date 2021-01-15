Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations [Image 1 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210115-N-FA868-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2021) Seaman Deven Neves, from Virginia Beach, Va., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), repairs a length of mooring line on the ship’s fantail. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 04:25
    Photo ID: 6485542
    VIRIN: 210115-N-FA868-1024
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1014.75 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor sets up heaving lines.
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor troubleshoots a net terminal box.
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor weighs dough
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors perform maintenance
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor performs maintenance.
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor Stands Watch
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deck Department
    Sea and Anchor
    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT