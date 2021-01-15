210115-N-FA868-1144 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2021) Airnman Jamari Cooke, from Greenville, N.C., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operates a flight deck cleaning tractor on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 04:25
|Photo ID:
|6485544
|VIRIN:
|210115-N-FA868-1144
|Resolution:
|4249x3035
|Size:
|933.82 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
