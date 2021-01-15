USS America (LHA 6) Sailor sets up heaving lines.

OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Tyler Newkirk, from Raleigh, N.C., sets up heaving lines for mooring stations onboard USS America (LHA 6). America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

