1st Lt. Jacob Bruggeman and Spc. Brendan Kudrna, assigned to the Kilo 21 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conduct a presence patrol in Ferizaj/Urosevac, Kosovo, on Jan. 12, 2020. As part of the KFOR peacekeeping mission, LMTs conduct regular presence patrols in local communities and build relationships with Kosovo institutions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 03:25
|Photo ID:
|6482525
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-KS612-949
|Resolution:
|3749x5212
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Hometown:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Hometown:
|TEMPLETON, IA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa Soldiers conduct KFOR presence patrol [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
