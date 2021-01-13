KFOR Soldiers meet with local fire department

1st Lt. Jacob Bruggeman and Spc. Brendan Kudrna, assigned to the Kilo 21 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, speak with Muje Hajdini at the Ferizaj/Urosevac Fire Department in Kosovo on Jan. 12, 2020. As part of the KFOR peacekeeping mission, LMTs conduct regular presence patrols in local communities and build relationships with Kosovo institutions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

