1st Lt. Jacob Bruggeman and Spc. Brendan Kudrna, assigned to the Kilo 21 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, speak with Muje Hajdini at the Ferizaj/Urosevac Fire Department in Kosovo on Jan. 12, 2020. As part of the KFOR peacekeeping mission, LMTs conduct regular presence patrols in local communities and build relationships with Kosovo institutions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 03:24
|Photo ID:
|6482514
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-KS612-114
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Hometown:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Hometown:
|TEMPLETON, IA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Soldiers meet with local fire department [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT