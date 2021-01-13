Iowa Soldiers conduct KFOR presence patrol

1st Lt. Jacob Bruggeman and Spc. Brendan Kudrna, assigned to the Kilo 21 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conduct a presence patrol with an interpreter in Ferizaj/Urosevac, Kosovo, on Jan. 12, 2020. Fadil Aliji has worked as an interpreter for KFOR since 1999. As part of the KFOR peacekeeping mission, LMTs conduct regular presence patrols in local communities and build relationships with Kosovo institutions. Interpreters bridge the language gaps between KFOR troops and Kosovo locals, greatly enhancing their ability to build those relationships. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

