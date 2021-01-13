KFOR Soldier meets with local fire department

1st Lt. Jacob Bruggeman, officer in charge of the Kilo 21 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, meets with Muje Hajdini at the Ferizaj/Urosevac Fire Department in Kosovo on Jan. 12, 2020. Bruggeman’s father served as a firefighter for 27 years before retiring as a police chief. Bruggeman exchanged T-shirts and patches with Hajdini, who has been firefighting for about 30 years, from the Templeton, Iowa, fire department in a show of mutual respect and understanding. As part of the KFOR peacekeeping mission, LMTs conduct regular presence patrols in local communities and build relationships with Kosovo institutions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

