    KFOR Soldier meets with local fire department [Image 9 of 17]

    KFOR Soldier meets with local fire department

    KOSOVO

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    1st Lt. Jacob Bruggeman, officer in charge of the Kilo 21 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, meets with Muje Hajdini at the Ferizaj/Urosevac Fire Department in Kosovo on Jan. 12, 2020. Bruggeman’s father served as a firefighter for 27 years before retiring as a police chief. Bruggeman exchanged T-shirts and patches with Hajdini, who has been firefighting for about 30 years, from the Templeton, Iowa, fire department in a show of mutual respect and understanding. As part of the KFOR peacekeeping mission, LMTs conduct regular presence patrols in local communities and build relationships with Kosovo institutions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 03:24
    Photo ID: 6482517
    VIRIN: 210113-A-KS612-339
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Hometown: TEMPLETON, IA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Soldier meets with local fire department [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Iowa National Guard
    Regional Command East
    LMT
    KosovoForce
    Templeton Fire Department

