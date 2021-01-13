Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Soldier conducts KFOR presence patrol [Image 15 of 17]

    Iowa Soldier conducts KFOR presence patrol

    KOSOVO

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Spc. Brendan Kudrna, assigned to the Kilo 21 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conducts a presence patrol in Ferizaj/Urosevac, Kosovo, on Jan. 12, 2020. As part of the KFOR peacekeeping mission, LMTs conduct regular presence patrols in local communities and build relationships with Kosovo institutions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 03:25
    Photo ID: 6482523
    VIRIN: 210113-A-KS612-838
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Soldier conducts KFOR presence patrol [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    KFOR
    Iowa National Guard
    Patrol
    Regional Command East
    LMT

