Iowa Soldiers conduct KFOR presence patrol

Spc. Brendan Kudrna, assigned to the Kilo 21 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conducts a presence patrol in Ferizaj/Urosevac, Kosovo, on Jan. 12, 2020. As part of the KFOR peacekeeping mission, LMTs conduct regular presence patrols in local communities and build relationships with Kosovo institutions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

