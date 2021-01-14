U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gerard Carisio, 18th Maintenance Group deputy commander, announces the winning unit of the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. This event is a loading competition between weapons load crews from the 44th and 67th AMUs. Every year, the top weapons load crew team from each quarter competes for the annual Weapons Load Crew of the Year title. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6482420
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-QQ371-042
|Resolution:
|8117x5411
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 9 of 9], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT