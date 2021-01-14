U.S. Air Force load crew members from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit work together during the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Weapons Load crew competitions are held each quarter and annually in order to boost morale and highlight superior performers among the load crew teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 00:31 Photo ID: 6482416 VIRIN: 210114-F-QQ371-025 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.72 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 9 of 9], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.