Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyree Singleton, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, tightens a screw during the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Weapons load crew competitions are held each quarter and annually in order to boost morale and highlight superior performers among the load crew teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

