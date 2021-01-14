Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition

    Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Bender, 18th Wing command chief master sergeant, inspects load member’s uniforms before the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. The competition was between the 44th and 67th AMUs crew teams testing their ability to get the job done in a safe and timely manner. The three man crew must work together in sequence to secure the munitions to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 00:31
    Photo ID: 6482414
    VIRIN: 210114-F-QQ371-017
    Resolution: 7872x5344
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition, by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    Weapons Load Competition
    67th AMU
    AMU
    44th AMU
    Naoto Anazawa

