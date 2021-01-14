U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Bender, 18th Wing command chief master sergeant, inspects load member’s uniforms before the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. The competition was between the 44th and 67th AMUs crew teams testing their ability to get the job done in a safe and timely manner. The three man crew must work together in sequence to secure the munitions to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

Date Taken: 01.14.2021
Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition, by Naoto Anazawa