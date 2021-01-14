U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mario Espino, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, secures an F-15C Eagle during the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. The crews were responsible for ensuring the munitions were safe, serviceable and in proper configuration before loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 00:31 Photo ID: 6482419 VIRIN: 210114-F-QQ371-037 Resolution: 8024x5504 Size: 4.44 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 9 of 9], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.