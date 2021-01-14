Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 8 of 9]

    Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mario Espino, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, secures an F-15C Eagle during the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. The crews were responsible for ensuring the munitions were safe, serviceable and in proper configuration before loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 9 of 9], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    Weapons Load Competition
    67th AMU
    AMU
    44th AMU
    Naoto Anazawa

