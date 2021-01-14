U.S. Air Force load crew members from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wait for the quarterly weapons load competition begin at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. This event is a loading competition between weapons load crews from the 44th and 67th AMUs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6482413
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-QQ371-013
|Resolution:
|7968x5504
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 9 of 9], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT