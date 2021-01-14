Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition

U.S. Air Force load crew members from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wait for the quarterly weapons load competition begin at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. This event is a loading competition between weapons load crews from the 44th and 67th AMUs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

