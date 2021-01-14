Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition

U.S. Air Force load crew members from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit pose in front of an F-15C Eagle before the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Teams from the 44th and 67th AMUs competed for quickest and most accurate load of the weapons on their respective aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

