U.S. Air Force load crew members from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit pose in front of an F-15C Eagle before the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Teams from the 44th and 67th AMUs competed for quickest and most accurate load of the weapons on their respective aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6482412
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-QQ371-005
|Resolution:
|7736x5504
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 9 of 9], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
