U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyree Singleton, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an F-15C Eagle during the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Both teams competed to see who could load the weapons onto their designated aircraft the quickest and with the fewest errors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6482417
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-QQ371-026
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kadena's both AMUs complete the weapons load competition [Image 9 of 9], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
