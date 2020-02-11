Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue Rodeo [Image 6 of 8]

    Rescue Rodeo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Zach Webster, 459th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, adjusts internal rescue hoist for deployment aboard UH-1N Iroquois helicopter over Sagami Depot, Sagamihara Japan, November 2, 2020. The recovery team can send a member down via forest penetrator to retrieve the target while maintaining their hover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica R. Avallone)

