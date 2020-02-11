Staff Sgt. Zach Webster, 459th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, adjusts internal rescue hoist for deployment aboard UH-1N Iroquois helicopter over Sagami Depot, Sagamihara Japan, November 2, 2020. The recovery team can send a member down via forest penetrator to retrieve the target while maintaining their hover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica R. Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 00:28
|Photo ID:
|6417316
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-KS661-1004
|Resolution:
|7762x5175
|Size:
|26.07 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rescue Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT