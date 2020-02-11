1st Lt. Jacob Taylor, 459th Airlift Squadron pilot, adjusts UH-1N Iroquois helicopter controls while flying over Yokota Air Base, Japan, November 2, 2020. The recent search and rescue training was conducted with both the 459th Airlift Squadron and 320th Special Tactics Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica R. Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 00:26 Photo ID: 6417311 VIRIN: 201105-F-KS661-1002 Resolution: 6631x4421 Size: 14.44 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.