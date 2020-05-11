Rescue Rodeo

A 320th Special Tactics Squadron operator draws blood from a simulated victim found on Camp Fuji, Japan, November 5, 2020. The 320th STS ground team coordinated a ground search while the 459th Airlift Squadron searched from the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica R. Avallone)
