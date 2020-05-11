320th Special Tactics Squadron operators carry a simulated victim to a rally point on Camp Fuji, Japan, November 5, 2020. Exercises like these prepare operators to respond to rescue scenarios quickly and safely under unpredictable situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica R. Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 00:28
|Photo ID:
|6417318
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-KS661-1008
|Resolution:
|7814x5209
|Size:
|23.56 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rescue Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
