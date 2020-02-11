Capt. David Shadoin, left, and 1st Lt. Jacob Taylor, 459th Airlift Squadron pilots, fly a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter during search and rescue training over Yokota Air Base, Japan, November 2, 2020. Exercises like these prepare operators to respond to rescue scenarios quickly and safely under unpredictable situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica R. Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 00:27
|Photo ID:
|6417312
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-KS661-1001
|Resolution:
|8213x5475
|Size:
|30.08 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rescue Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
