320th Special Tactics Squadron operators rappel from UH-1N Iroquois helicopter over Camp Fuji, Japan, November 5, 2020. The recent search and rescue training was conducted with both the 459th Airlift Squadron and 320th Special Tactics Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica R. Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 00:27
|Photo ID:
|6417313
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-KS661-1006
|Resolution:
|7020x4680
|Size:
|12.75 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rescue Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
