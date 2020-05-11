320th Special Tactics Squadron operators rappel from UH-1N Iroquois helicopter over Camp Fuji, Japan, November 5, 2020. The recent search and rescue training was conducted with both the 459th Airlift Squadron and 320th Special Tactics Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica R. Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 00:27 Photo ID: 6417313 VIRIN: 201105-F-KS661-1006 Resolution: 7020x4680 Size: 12.75 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.