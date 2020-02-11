Staff Sgt. Zach Webster, 459th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, assesses an internal rescue hoist for simulation aboard UH-1N Iroquois helicopter over Sagami Depot, Sagamihara Japan, November 2, 2020. The forest penetrator rescue seat is a lifesaving device used to hoist personnel in rescue and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica R. Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 00:27
|Photo ID:
|6417314
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-KS661-1003
|Resolution:
|7899x5266
|Size:
|26.04 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rescue Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT