Rescue Rodeo

Staff Sgt. Zach Webster, 459th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, assesses an internal rescue hoist for simulation aboard UH-1N Iroquois helicopter over Sagami Depot, Sagamihara Japan, November 2, 2020. The forest penetrator rescue seat is a lifesaving device used to hoist personnel in rescue and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica R. Avallone)

