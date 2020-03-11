Rct. Steven A. Felix with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. Rct. Felix is from El Paso, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Albuquerque. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 18:33
|Photo ID:
|6412302
|VIRIN:
|201103-M-OQ594-2041
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT