Bravo Company Receiving

Rct. Eduardo Gonzalez Meza with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Gonzalez Meza is from Los Vegas, Nevada, he was recruited out of RS Salt Lake City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

