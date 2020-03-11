Bravo Company Receiving

New recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

