A new recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders during a contraband brief during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 18:33 Photo ID: 6412303 VIRIN: 201103-M-OQ594-2046 Resolution: 4537x3025 Size: 2.55 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.